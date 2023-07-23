North Queensland Register
Home/News

Australia's most expensive farming postcode is not where you might expect

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The farm at Pomfret Road which just sold.
The farm at Pomfret Road which just sold.

Today we reveal the most expensive farming postcode in Australia - and it's not where you might think it might be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.