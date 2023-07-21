A $22.8 million capital works program is the cornerstone of Mareeba Shire Council's 2023/24 annual budget handed down on Wednesday.
In handing down her fourth budget, Mareeba Shire Council Mayor Angela Toppin said financial sustainability was a cornerstone of the council.
"The decisions we make today have a direct impact on the financial sustainability of the shire in the future," Cr Toppin said.
"Council is conscious of the impact that rates have on our community and we have done what we can to reduce expenditure and limit these impacts.
"Due to the inflationary pressure, Council has implemented a general rate increase of 3.98 per cent for the 2023/24 financial year, which is required to ensure services are maintained and the community's assets are kept at an acceptable standard."
The capital works program will focus on renewal of existing assets including $7.67m on transport infrastructure, $5.69m on wastewater and $2.63m on water.
The council has recognised the importance of improving liveability for residents, allocating $4.5m to enhance the shire's community facilities and active recreation assets.
This includes the revitalised Bicentennial Lakes project in Mareeba.
The council continues to work towards the commitments in the 10-year water strategy, with major projects planned for 2023/24 including $1.6m allocation for the replacement of ageing water pipes across the shire which are reaching the end of their useful life.
This work is critical in preventing large scale interruptions to the water supply network.
More than $4.725m has been allocated to Community Facilities, Culture and Libraries for 2023/24.
"Council recognises the important role these facilities play across the shire, and with this commitment, various clubs and organisations will be able to continue delivering their projects and events," Cr Toppin said.
"I am also happy to report that $625,000 has been allocated to Community partnerships and events.
"Much of what makes Mareeba Shire Council so liveable is thanks to our passionate volunteers, sportspeople, and club members, and this commitment in the 2023/24 budget will contribute to many and wonderful events and partnerships."
"Libraries have received a budget of $1.02m, and our swimming pools a budget of just over $800,000.
"This funding is crucial to the liveability of our shire, and I invite residents to make use of these important facilities.
