Past students of a school which was closed for construction of Far North Queensland's largest man-made dam will gather for a reunion next month.
The one-teacher Kulara State School welcomed students in June 1912, with 18 children enrolled and a further six students welcomed later that year.
It officially opened on 16 August, 1912, as part of the once thriving township of Kulara, and was located adjacent to the Kulara race track.
After 46 years in service, the school was closed in August 1958 when the township of Kulara was inundated to make way for construction of Tinaroo Dam.
The selfish move to close the township was fortuitous; few would have envisaged the role the dam would play in launching a horticulture-producing region that has become one of the most significant food producing bowls in Australia.
The school building was built on higher ground, and today is a residence and permanent reminder of the remnants of the pre-dam era.
Remnants of the former Kulara township pop up from time to time - like the original cricket pitch which re-surfaced when the dam dropped to an all time low of 20 per cent capacity in 2004.
A weekend reunion for past students will be honour 65 years since the school was in operation.
Sue Fairley, the current owner of the school building, will host the gathering on 5 and 6 August, in conjunction with the Eacham Historical Society.
It will be held at 85 Backshall Road, Yungaburra.
The reunion program includes an afternoon tea from 2pm on 5 August in the school grounds, and a brunch at the school on Sunday morning.
The Eacham Historic Society will host an informative, extensive display on Kulara. A display of vintage cars will take people on a nostalgic journey.
Attendees are encouraged to bring along stories and photos of bygone school years.
A fee will be charged for afternoon tea on Saturday and the barbecue brunch on Sunday.
For further information or to register your attendance, please contact Sue Fairley 0417 735 724 or email fairleys@bigpond.com
