Far North Queensland's agriculture and rural industries played host to emerging industry leaders and young scholars apart of this year's AgriFutures Australia stakeholder summit.
The event , which is took place from July 16-20 in Cairns, brought together 44 AgriFutures Horizon Scholars, and seven AgriFutures Rural Women's awards national finalists.
The packing centre receives and boxes avocados from growers on the Atherton Tablelands, six months of the year from January to July.
Townsville JCU Veterinary Science student, Arran Hersburgh, 22, grew up in Melbourne and this was his first time visiting the Atherton Tablelands.
Now in his fourth year of study, Arran said the opportunity to explore research trials on the Atherton Tablelands was a highlight of the trip for him.
"I've been studying for three and a half years and it's been a very nice surprise to come up to Queensland from Townsville, as it's a different lifestyle," he said.
"Since I came up to Townsville, I've been pretty keen on the ag industry, so this seemed like the way to network and see what's going on in innovation."
Adelaide University's Darcy Maccartie, 24, is studying Agriculture Science, and he said the AgriFutures scholar program was a great opportunity for him to explore different pathways in agriculture.
"Coming from Adelaide, there's not too many Paw Paw or other tropical fruits around, so I guess from my point of view, a highlight has been seeing all those fruits and where they come from and talking to industry leaders and getting insight into how it's all produced from the farm gate to the supermarket," he said.
"In terms of my career aspirations, I'm trying to keep my options open at the moment, but anywhere in agronomy science or agriculture research are my two main focus points at the moment.
"I wouldn't have the opportunities I've had if I'd been through this program over the last couple of years."
"This gathering goes beyond 'business as usual', it calls us to step outside our daily routines and embrace the profound opportunity to share our collective wisdom," Ms Allit said.
