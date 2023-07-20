North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mount Isa LifeFlight chopper crew's record rescue year

July 21 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew helped 96 people last financial year. Photo supplied.
Mount Isa's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew helped 96 people last financial year. Photo supplied.

Mount Isa's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew came to the aid of a record 96 people last financial year, outstripping their previous record of assisting 56 people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.