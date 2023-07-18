Bowen horticulture growers Jamie and Melita Jurgens and their two adult children, Jacob and Jessica, of Vee Jay's Kalfresh, say the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme has been critical for securing a reliable seasonal migrant workforce for their operation.
The 1012 hectare business has been operating for 48 years, growing green beans, sweet corn, capsicums, pumpkins, melons and tomatoes both conventionally and organically.
Even though the business was heading in the direction of a PALM dominated workforce, the abrupt stop of working holiday maker visas during COVID sped up the transition.
Jamie Jurgens said the move was initially provoked by inconsistencies in a workforce made up mostly of backpackers who moved south once spring temperatures rose in the Whitsunday region, leaving a third of the season still to go.
"We would have a mass exodus every September and so the cost of us operating from then on just blew right out as we'd have to pay more and more and it got to the point where it was unsustainable," he said.
The business started with 10 migrant workers assisting in picking and packing, a move that worked wonders in helping it deliver on contracts well into summer.
At the time, the business picked up workers from growers in other regions as they were unable to travel home due to border closures. Since then it has gone on to employ 146 workers from the Pacific Islands, 97 of those being women predominately from Timor-Leste.
Jamie and Melita Jurgens decided to become accredited approved employers rather than going through a labour hire firm.
This was achieved by hiring a workforce manager to navigate the needs of the deed for the PALM scheme.
The business hired Clair North to fulfil this role in early 2022. She had been involved with PALM four years after previously working for a labour hire firm.
Ms North handles recruitment, including submissions to relevant departments, ensuring fees are paid, and selects workers based on their applications.
The other big part of her role, and key aspect of the business being an approved employer, was the pastoral care component once the workers were in country.
"Pastoral care is the glue that holds everything together because it's not just getting workers in to the workplace. It's looking after them 24/7 - that's the responsibilities under the program," Ms North said.
Mr Jurgens said pastoral care requirements for each worker can look different based on if a worker had done a season previously. For those new to the country, support could look like assisting with banking needs, setting up an email address, or helping workers seek medical care.
"Yes they're adults, but you have to give them support and time, this is a huge culture shock," Ms North said.
To fulfill everyday needs of the workers, the Jurgens' hired a semi-retired couple with a background in social care that live on site in their caravan. The business has also purchased five town houses and an ex-backpacker resort in Bowen to fill accommodation gaps for their workers.
Another big aspect of pastoral care at Vee Jay's is making sure the workers feel supported and connected to their workplace from the beginning.
The Jurgens' do this by creating opportunities for socialising, playing sport, and celebrating culture through events such as national independence days.
Donald Royel decided to come to Australia in 2015 from his home in Vanuatu to support his family.
"In Vanuatu we don't have much industry so it is very hard to get a job," he said.
Mr Royel is one of the 146 Pacific Islander workers hired by Vee Jay's in Bowen.
He said it had been a great opportunity to learn skills in planting and irrigation, which he would eventually take back to Vanuatu as the country developed its agriculture sector.
The income has enabled him to send his eldest daughter to school and he has started putting away money to build a family home. Mr Royel's youngest daughter was just five-months old.
"It's quite hard being away from them, but having a job allows me to care for my family so it's just something I have to do," he said.
After multiple seasons with Vee Jay's, he has worked his way up to team leader in irrigation management.
Julita Seixas from Timor-Leste joined Vee Jay's in 2020 to support her family.
Since gaining employment in Australia, Ms Seixas has been able to build two houses, rent a space for a printing business, and pay for a car used by her husband to take their children to school.
"Sometimes I feel homesick and I really miss my kids but I know that from this opportunity I can help my kids into the future," she said.
Ms Seixas has learnt a range of new skills and was proud to have undertaken a forklift license this year. Over time she has also worked her way up to becoming team leader of her picking group.
Business owner Mr Jurgens said he has been impressed with the progress of a number of his long-term Pacific Islander employees who have now started stepping into team leadership roles.
He said traditionally these roles were difficult to fill from the domestic market due to the seasonality of the work.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
