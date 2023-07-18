North Queensland Register
Bowen business, Vee Jay's Kalfresh, operates with PALM scheme success

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
July 19 2023 - 7:00am
Jacob and Jamie Jurgens, Vee Jay's Kalfresh, Bowen have moved their operation away from working holiday markers to embrace the PALM scheme. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Bowen horticulture growers Jamie and Melita Jurgens and their two adult children, Jacob and Jessica, of Vee Jay's Kalfresh, say the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme has been critical for securing a reliable seasonal migrant workforce for their operation.

