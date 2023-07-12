Cloncurry real estate agent charged with fraud

Detectives from Cloncurry Rural and Stock Crime Squad have charged a 32-year-old Cloncurry woman with fraud in relation to alleged misconduct in real estate dealings.
It will be alleged that in February 2022, the woman in her role as a real estate agent deliberately and dishonestly failed to present all offers to the seller of land in Mount Isa.
Instead, the woman allegedly presented her own offer as a buyer, as the sole offer available.
This allegedly resulted in the land owner believing no other offer existed, causing the land to be sold at approximately $27,500 less than another offer.
On 8 August 2022, detectives alongside the Electronic Evidence Unit executed a search warrant at a Cloncurry business, seizing a large amount of electronic evidence.
Following extensive examinations and investigations, the 32-year-old woman has been charged with one count of fraud (dishonestly induce person to act).
She is expected to appear before Cloncurry Magistrates Court on July 14.
Rural and Stock Crime Squad Northern Area Co-ordinator, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliot said this should be a reminder to all involved in the real estate profession of their responsibilities and duties not only under the Property Occupations Act 2014, but also the Criminal Code 1899.
"Anyone intentionally misleading others in order to benefit financially can face fraud offences and be put before the court," Detective Senior Sergeant Elliot said.
"We ask anyone who is aware of similar incidents, or has information which may assist in investigations of this nature, to contact police."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.