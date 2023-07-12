North Queensland Register
Cloncurry real estate agent charged with fraud

July 12 2023 - 4:00pm
A real estate agent will face court in Cloncurry for allegedly defrauding a client. File pictures.
Detectives from Cloncurry Rural and Stock Crime Squad have charged a 32-year-old Cloncurry woman with fraud in relation to alleged misconduct in real estate dealings.

