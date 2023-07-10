The Koumala Hotel may be showing a bit of age, but she's a good little money earner, according to her owners, who are selling out to refocus on their cattle property.
With a unique display of taxidermied "paraphernalia" on the public bar wall, the 1939 two-storey Queenslander is on the market for a cool $1 million, walk-in, walk-out.
Rowena Colgrave, who owns the pub with her husband, Ray, said owning the pub had always been a five-year plan for them.
"We have a cattle property on top of the Koumala range and we've been doing both for the last seven years - and we're just getting older and want to go back to the farm," she said.
Mrs Colgrave said they were selling on a walk-in, walk-out basis for $1 million otherwise around $950,000 plus stock.
She said she thought it was a bargain as the hotel "turns over $1.4 million a year gross" and was about a 25 per cent return on investment.
"We're a little bit surprised it hasn't sold as it's a viable business and we've had a few lookers or interested parties, but the banks have been a bit tough," she said.
As well as a dining room, beer garden, public bar, takeaway shop, kitchen, store rooms, cold rooms and a shed, the Koumala Hotel has 12 guest rooms.
Currently, it employs eight staff and is open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm with the option of staying open until midnight.
As to the bar wall which is a drawcard for passing travellers, Mrs Colgrave said the man who caught the barramundi only passed away last year and it had been up there for 29 years.
She said there was also close to 20 crabs, a dingo, a shark, eel heads and a trout head, all professionally taxidermied, a huge rooster tail, pig tusks and a cow's head on the wall.
"A lot of people know about it, tourists say they stop here because they've been told to call in and see the wall," she said.
"When we painted the bar, we purposely didn't paint that wall - one, because I didn't want to be responsible for breaking anything if I took it all down and then put it back up, and secondly, we wanted it in keeping with the old colour of that wall tongue and groove from days gone by.
"Because it's got all the pharaphenalia up there, we just left it and just painted the rest."
Mrs Colgrave said the fibreglass crocodile on the front of the pub was also a show stopper with people sometimes just pulling up to take photos without coming in.
"She (the pub) is a beautiful building as such, she's just such a good design. There's still a lot of country pubs around the joint and a lot are unique to themselves in style, but this one is a good one," she said.
"When you live in a town which is just a one-pub town, the pub becomes a community hub and it's not just a watering hole.
"That's all pubs in the country - it's where people get to talk about cattle and cane and coal, fishing and crabbing.
"I have three generations sitting at the bar some days - granddad, dad and son - all having a beer together."
Even after the hotel is sold, Mrs Colgrave said she and her husband would still be visiting for "a nice coldie".
