Queensland's Ingham region will play a key role in Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest bilateral training exercise between the United States and Australia.
The region will host more than 1000 personnel from nine different nations, who will take part in high-end warfare training from 22 July to 4 August.
Australian and US forces will be joined by troops from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Fiji, France, Canada and the United Kingdom as they work together to train and develop their interoperability in high-end warfare.
Hundreds of personnel will also conduct an amphibious landing at Forest Beach outside Ingham.
The Australian Amphibious Force, jointly commanded by the Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Army, will lead the activity from HMAS Adelaide with a Republic of Korea Navy amphibious assault ship.
This year's iteration of Talisman Sabre will be the 10th and largest in the biennial exercise's history.
More than 30,000 military personnel will participate across northern Australian and as far south as New South Wales.
Talisman Sabre 23 Exercise Director, Brigadier Damian Hill, said access to the Ingham region was important for the nations to train together.
"It's not often we can bring together our nearer regional neighbours and our allies from around the world together to train in such a large real-world setting for both land combat and amphibious operations," Brigadier Hill said.
"To have Australian personnel working closely with their counterparts from so many partner nations is a fantastic opportunity to share skills and tactics we can all take home until we're called on to work together again."
"I thank the community representatives in Ingham who have helped shape a safe and productive Talisman Sabre and I look forward to them seeing what we and our international partners can do as a combined force when the exercise gets underway in July."
India, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand will attend Talisman Sabre 23 as observer nations.
