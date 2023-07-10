North Queensland Register
Ingham region to host Exercise Talisman Sabre

July 10 2023 - 11:55am
Network Technician Leading Aircraftman Brodie Groen from No. 114 Mobile Control and Reporting Unit, observes the system status of the AN-TPS-77 radar, at Evans Head Memorial Airfield, New South Wales, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2021.
Queensland's Ingham region will play a key role in Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest bilateral training exercise between the United States and Australia.

