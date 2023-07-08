A stunning Channel Country landscape taken by Blackall photographer Lisa Alexander, has taken the top landscape nature photography award at the at the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists world congress, which was announced in Canada on Monday.
"There is really a bit to process, as I was not expecting this at all," she said.
"It feels "amazing and very surreal".
The winning photograph is one of a series of four pictures Ms Alexander took, that captures the patterns made by flooding in the channels at Windorah in August 2022.
She said she had previously seen images captured of the Channel Country, so when she found herself in Windorah for the weekend, she put her drone up in the early morning light as the sun was rising.
Ms Alexander then followed up the shoot with a still camera from the seat of the helicopter.
The photograph was judged best landscape photo and then overall Queensland Rural Photo of the Year at the Rural Press Club of Queensland media awards last December, after it had been published in the Bush Journal magazine.
The picture was then the winner of the nature/landscape section of the Australian Star Prize for Rural Photography, managed by the Australian Council of Agricultural Journalists, which in turn then made its way to the IFAJ congress.
Ms Alexander has always had a keen interest in photography and invested in a photography business course to develop her business in 2019.
"From that time on, is when I recognised myself as a professional photographer, and so far it has enabled me to traverse outback Queensland," she said.
"My photography work is full time, and this win is a lovely recognition of my work."
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
