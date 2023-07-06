Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 613 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 10 bullock, 27 bulls, 17 cows and 19 butcher steers.
Store cattle consisted of 136 steers, 138 heifers, 135 cows and 130 mickeys.
Prime cattle this week consisted of a limited number of bullocks with larger lines of cows and bulls on offer.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Cooktown, Chillagoe, Laura and local surrounding areas.
Prime quotes: Bullocks were quoted 20c dearer, cows were unchanged, and bulls were quoted 20c dearer on last week's rates.
A Droughtmaster steer sold on a/c M G Raso for 254.2c/kg, weighing 565kg to return $1436.23/hd.
A pen of four bulls sold on a/c J and T Ahlers for 250.2c/kg, weighing 509kg to return $1272.89 p/hd.
Store cattle comprised isolated pens of quality flatback steers and heifers as well as one large run of Brahman feeder steers, both receiving support from restockers.
A pen of 13 Brangus yearling heifers sold on a/c R and K Warren for 208.2c/kg, weighing 251kg to return $522.10/hd.
A pen of 17 Brangus yearling steers sold on a/c R and K Warren for 352.2c/kg, weighing 254kg to return $893.97/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.