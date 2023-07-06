North Queensland Register
Brangus yearling steers make 352c/$893 at Mareeba

July 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Yearling steers a/c R and K Warren weighing 253kg sold for 352.2c/kg to return $893.97/hd.
Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 613 cattle on Tuesday.

