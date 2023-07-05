Cows 5-8c dearer at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 238c and averaged 228c, and those over 500kg topped at 246c to average 242c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 240c and averaged 215c, while heifers over 440kg topped at 244c, averaging 236c. Cows under 400kg made 184c and averaged 184c, while cows over 400kg reached 214c, averaging 190c. Bulls under 450kg made 250c and averaged 242c, while bulls over 450kg reached 240c to average 222c.