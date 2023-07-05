North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Top pen of cows weighing 512kg make 214c/$1097 at Charters Towers

July 6 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows 5-8c dearer at Charters Towers
Cows 5-8c dearer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 649 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 370 prime cattle and 279 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.