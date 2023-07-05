Cows 5-8c dearer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 649 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 370 prime cattle and 279 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 40 bullocks, 121 heifers, 176 cows and 33 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 94 steers, seven mickeys and 178 heifers.
Cattle consisted of a minimal yarding due to the recent wet weather, with fewer lines of store cows and a small run of store cattle out of the Gulf.
The yarding was drawn from Normanton, Clermont, Georgetown, Borroloola, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted unchanged, heifers were unchanged, cows were 5-8c dearer, and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 238c and averaged 228c, and those over 500kg topped at 246c to average 242c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 240c and averaged 215c, while heifers over 440kg topped at 244c, averaging 236c. Cows under 400kg made 184c and averaged 184c, while cows over 400kg reached 214c, averaging 190c. Bulls under 450kg made 250c and averaged 242c, while bulls over 450kg reached 240c to average 222c.
Bullocks topped at 238c, sold on a/c Colinta Holdings P/L, to weigh at 560kg to return $1333/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Mac Farms P/L, sold for 244c, weighing 457kg to return $1115/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by, LHRPHC for 214c, weighing 512kg to return $1097/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c LHRPHC made 260c and weighed 790kg to return $2055/hd.
Store cattle were consistent with previous weeks, with a small run of Gulf cattle selling to a reduced buying panel due to wet weather.
Steers 200 - 320kg sold to 238c, averaging 228c, and steers 320 - 400kg topped at 230c and averaged 230c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 232c, averaging 214c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 130c and averaged 130c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 226c, averaging 218c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 225c to average 223c.
A pen of 27 steers a/c Morr Morr Pastoral Co, made 238c and weighed 238kg, returning $566/hd.
A good pen of 10 heifers a/c LHRPHC made 220c, weighing 343kg and returning $755/hd.
