Apprentice jockey Isabella Teh wins five from five Stamford races

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
July 6 2023 - 2:55pm
Townsville based jockey apprentice Isabella Teh claimed all five races at Stamford on July 1. Photo supplied by Racing Queensland.
Townsville-based apprentice jockey Isabella Teh has achieved her biggest industry success to date, claiming five from five wins at Stamford Race Club on Saturday.

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

