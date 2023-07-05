Organisers of the Mount Isa Campdraft have announced the postponement of their annual event just days out from its planned start date after record rainfall left grounds saturated at Lagoon Park.
The 2023 Isa Campdraft was set to take place across four days from July 6 to 9, though a weekend deluge of more than 78mm of rain prompted organisers at the Mount Isa Campdraft Association to move the event.
The Mount Isa Campdraft Association (MICA) announced the postponement in a post to social media, saying however, the Great Northern Rodeo Series Rodeo will go ahead this Saturday, July 8.
"We couldn't make a call earlier until we had seen what had come of this weather, because it was obviously still raining this morning," MICA Secretary Leeusha Finlay told The North West Star.
"Where the cattle are coming from and going to are both too wet," Ms Finlay said.
According to Ms Finlay, rodeo events scheduled over the weekend will be merged into a one-day program and will take place entirely on the Saturday from 4pm.
Dates for the Campdraft's postponement are yet to be confirmed, with MICA aiming to postpone to July 21 to 23, the same weekend as the Burketown Campdraft.
Ms Finlay confirmed the committee were in discussions with the Burketown Rodeo and Sporting Association about the clash.
"We are in discussions with them," she said.
"But we don't want to announce anything that they haven't announced themselves."
Ms Finlay said the association will be accepting new nominations and reminded punters to keep their eyes on the MICA Facebook page for further updates throughout the week.
"People are welcome to put Campdraft nominations in and make scratchings," she said.
"If there are any issues, just contact us on the number that's on the event program."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
