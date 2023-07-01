An outback town in Queensland's north west recorded its hottest ever June day on Monday.
Temperatures in Richmond, located approximately 406 kilometres east of Mount Isa, reached a top of 34.6 degrees on June 26.
The previous record was set in 2021 when temperatures crept up to 34.3 degrees. Richmond's all-time winter heat record was set in 2000 when the mercury reached 37 degrees in August.
The town's residents can expect temperatures to drop considerably over the next week with the Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicting a cold snap and high chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.
The Bureau's forecast shows maximum temperatures of 18 degrees on Sunday, rising slightly to 20 degrees on Monday and then 23 degrees on Tuesday.
Minimum temperatures are set to drop in to the single digits across those same three days, falling to 8 degrees on Sunday, 7 degrees on Monday and back up to 8 degrees on Tuesday.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
