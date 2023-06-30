A popular camping and tourist destination in the Gulf of Carpentaria remains closed as the anticipated reopening of Wugudaji Adel's Grove was postponed.
Wugudaji Adel's Grove took to its Facebook page on June 26 to update campers of the current situation at the camping park.
The post stated the "park was closed until July 14 due to the recent weather event" and flooding of the Georgina River, Burketown, Doomadgee and surrounding areas.
This update is two weeks later than originally announced, July 1.
The owners stated that the camping ground, cafe and store would be reopening on 14th July 2023, but room accommodation and restaurant would not.
"Unfortunately due to the recent weather event, and the extensive damage we have experienced we are unable to open our Room Accommodation or Restaurant this year.
"Repairs are not estimated to be completed until 2024."
Wugudaji Adel's Grove has faced a number of back-blows in previous years when 500 campers had to be evacuated after a fire destroyed the restaurant and office in 2019.
In 2020 when COVID-19 hit, Wugudaji Adel's Grove had to close to visitors until official restrictions were lifted.
And now in 2023 the Georgina River and Gregory River flooded after unprecedented rain across the far North West.
Owners of Adel's Grove, Waanyi Advancement Limited were contacted for comment but did not respond.
Anyone who has any questions or booking requests can contact reservations@wugudaji-adelsgrove.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.