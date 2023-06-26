North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Charters Towers pub named Best Regional Hotel in Queensland

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
June 27 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rix Hotel owners, Noel and Jane Jesberg, are thrilled with their win. Picture by Libby Goodwin, G-Creative
The Rix Hotel owners, Noel and Jane Jesberg, are thrilled with their win. Picture by Libby Goodwin, G-Creative

The Rix Hotel in Charters Towers has won prizes before for its bar and restaurant, but this year it took out the top gong as the best country pub in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.