North Queensland Register

A pub with a unique history is on the market

PB
By Phil Brandel
June 26 2023 - 3:00pm
The Babinda State Hotel is heritage-listed pub about 48 kilometres from Cairns. Supplied: The Babinda State Hotel
The Babinda State hotel, the first and only pub to be owned by the Queensland state government, is now on the market.

