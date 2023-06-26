The Babinda State hotel, the first and only pub to be owned by the Queensland state government, is now on the market.
Constructed in 1917, the hotel was a unique establishment at the time, built and operated under the Labor Government's State Enterprises scheme.
The town of Babinda, located 48 kilometres south of Cairns, was established around 1912, and its population experienced rapid growth due to the construction of the Babinda Central Sugar Mill.
The government's venture into state enterprises began with the establishment of state butchers' shops in 1915, followed by state pastoral stations, sawmills, produce agencies, cold stores, and mines.
All of these enterprises incurred losses, except for one success story, the State Hotel at Babinda.
The construction of the hotel was a response to the Sugar Works Act of 1911, which prohibited the sale of intoxicating liquor in sugar-growing areas. As a result, the existing hotel licenses in the town were revoked, leaving the area with a shortage of accommodation.
The lack of quality lodging was expected to deter the "better class of labor" from seeking employment at the sugar refinery. To address this issue, the State Government built the first and only state-owned and operated hotel in Queensland, which was granted permission to sell alcohol due to its government affiliation.
The Hotel was designed to be a showpiece and the social hub of the town and hosted important visitors including Prime Ministers Hughes and Bruce.
In contrast to most other state enterprises, the State Hotel proved to be profitable. In 1929, its bar had a weekly turnover of over 300 pounds, while the accommodation section generated nearly 200 pounds per week.
However, with the onset of the economic depression in 1929 and the significant losses suffered by other state enterprises, the newly elected Country Party Government decided to sell off all state enterprises.
The sale of the hotel was announced in Parliament in September 1929, and to attract buyers, the government offered a monopoly on hotel trade in Babinda until at 1935.
The property, including the two-story hotel buildings, accommodation wings, staff quarters, furnishings, plant equipment, bars and bistro was put up for auction in March 1930.
Now, the historic hotel is once again up for sale.
Segrid Hudson from Babinda Real Estate said that owning this pub presented a unique opportunity.
"The sale includes two titles-the pub itself and an accompanying manager's residence," she said
"The size of the building, its historical significance, and the beautiful timber work make it a truly special property.
"Inside the hotel, there are several businesses, including a restaurant, cafe, bar, and pokies, along with accommodation."
The current operators have owned the hotel since 2004.
The price for the property, which includes everything needed to walk in and start trading, is set at $3,600,000.
