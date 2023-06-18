A young Charters Towers mum has turned her passion for sewing into a thriving, vintage inspired children's fashion business.
Keri Terry's handmade clothing label, Holly Dolly The Label, first launched in 2019, retailing vintage inspired garments for newborns through to ages six to seven.
While her kids clothing range is mostly girl dominated, Keri also makes western-inspired long sleeve collared garments for boys.
Ms Terry says her business just started as a hobby, before she decided to turn into a business.
"I come from a sewing family so it sort of wasn't really out of the ordinary for me to take an interest in sewing, I had a lot of guidance from my mother, grandmother, and aunties," she said.
I was sewing for a couple of years before I decided take the next step of turning into a small business.- Keri Terry, Holly Dolly The Label founder
"I started just making garments for my nieces and nephews and friends and it just became more and more popular as people were seeing those garments.
"I started getting more requests so I thought I had to make it into a business, once I was doing so much of it already.
"I've got an 18 month-old-son and while a lot of what I make is for girls, I am about to get into the space of creating gender neutral, unisex type garments."
With vintage inspired clothing on the rise, Ms Terry has seen business boom, taking orders from every state and Territory, except Tasmania.
"Old school, vintage type clothing is trending at the moment, and a lot of country mums are taking an interest in button down dresses for their daughters," Ms Terry said.
"A lot of my clients come from the bush and I would say 90 per cent of the people I send stuff out to are generally from a country background."
Holly Dolly The Label prides it self on being 100 per Australian-made and produced, and Ms Terry says her garments are 100 per cent cotton.
"I buy through an Australian wholesaler but I don't particularly know that that fabric is made in Australia but I buy it through an Australian company purely because I do take a fair bit of pride in the fact that it's Australian made," she said.
"The quality of fabric I use, people can rely on that garment to be grown, not out worn.
"I've seen kids in stuff that I sold years ago down on the next kid on the next kid.
"You don't get that same sort of quality out of overseas or manufactured clothing."
Keri credits her seamstress skills to her grandmother, who passed on a lot of her knowledge to Keri.
"My grandmother was an exceptional seamstress, dressmaker, and quilter and she was quite phenomenal at what she did and obviously she passed that down that to my mother and my auntie's, and then it's been passed down again to myself," Ms Terry said.
When she first started her business, Keri was making two or three dresses a week, whereas compared to now, she is pumping out closer to 20 a week.
"I'm not actually making one at a time. I'm sort of making five or six dresses at a time and it's hard to break down how long how long a one item takes to make," she said.
"The garments I make are quite unique and I don't do multiple runs of things.
"I can make 200 of the same dress but in different prints and I don't repeat those prints like once they're gone, they're gone.
"There's not an influx of the same garment out and about, whereas, you go to a rodeo and there's six kids wearing the same shirt."
While her business is run from her home in Charters Towers, in early June, Keri took set up a pop up store at the annual Northern Beef Producers Expo at Charters Towers.
Ms Terry said she was blown away by the support she received during the two-day event.
"I basically sold out of everything I had and I took a lot of orders that I'm going to spend the next couple of weeks pumping out.
"I think a lot of people liked that I had a sewing machine there and that I was using it to showcase to people that these garments are in fact, hand created."
Recently, Keri has started incorporating lady garments into her range, with plans to launch her upcoming, 'mummy and me matching' garments soon.
"It's very popular and it's been in the pipeline, but I'm hoping the website will launch in the next fortnight," she said.
