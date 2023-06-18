North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

ANZ and Rabobank look at the costs of fertiliser for 2023

By Jasmine Peart
June 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fertiliser production prices expected to drop
Fertiliser production prices expected to drop

AFTER two volatile years in the global fertiliser market, 2023 has seen the market calming down with input costs again heading south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.