The Burdekin Cane & Agriculture Organisation (BCAO) has united with farming advocacy group AgForce.
It is hoped that the new united front will give more than 150 sugar cane growers in the Burdekin, Mackay, Proserpine, Ingham and Tully regions enhanced representation.
AgForce, which represents cattle, grains, and sheep, wool and goat producers, has a 6500 strong membership.
AgForce cane board president Russell Hall said that BCAO cane growers joined AgForce for enhanced representation.
"There has never been a better reason to join AgForce," he said.
"While we have stepped back from cane services negotiations, we are collaborating with BCAO on this, and they will work with mills on behalf of our members.
"This frees us up to become an even stronger driving force for advocacy and help shape the future of our industry."
Chairman of BCAO Charles Quagliata said he was enthusiastic about joining with Agforce.
"This collaboration between two strong member-based organisations will ultimately provide a stronger voice for cane growers," he said.
"This is a mutually beneficial relationship immersed in trust and sincerity, by working together, there is no end to the results we can achieve."
Cane growers can continue being members of both organisations, with AgForce hoping to lead on advocacy, policy and services and BCAO focusing on cane service negotiations.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.