Few restockers active at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 250c and averaged 232c, and those over 500kg topped at 252c to average 222c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 224c and averaged 205c. Cows under 400kg made 204c and averaged 159c, while cows over 400kg reached 207c, averaging 188c. Bulls over 450kg reached 246c to average 208c.