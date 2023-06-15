Few restockers active at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1449 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 415 prime cattle and 1034 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 139 bullocks, 32 heifers, 194 cows and 50 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 760 steers, 267 heifers and seven cows and calves.
Cattle comprised limited supply of heavy well finished cattle, and a mixed yarding of heavy feeders and lightweight weaner steers and heifers.
There was a minimal restocker buying panel present, which was shown across the store market.
The yarding was drawn from Mount Isa, Forsayth, Homestead, Ravenswood, Mt Coolon, Prairie, Georgetown, Burketown, Einasleigh, Pentland, Hughenden, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10-15c easier, heifers were 10c easier, cows were 5-10c dearer, and bulls were
10-15c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 250c and averaged 232c, and those over 500kg topped at 252c to average 222c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 224c and averaged 205c. Cows under 400kg made 204c and averaged 159c, while cows over 400kg reached 207c, averaging 188c. Bulls over 450kg reached 246c to average 208c.
Bullocks topped at 252c, sold on a/c Olderfleet Cattle Co, to weigh at 567kg to return $1430/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c B and M Muller, sold for 222c, weighing 368kg to return $816/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by BG and TM Hughes, for 207c, weighing 510kg to return $1056/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Paraway Pastoral Company made 240c and weighed 820kg to return $1968/hd.
Store cattle were mixed in quality, with isolated pens of better weaners. Secondary cattle saw a further correction on last week's rates.
Steers 200 - 320kg sold to 336c, averaging 246c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 262c and averaged 244c and steers over 400kg sold to 262c to average 254c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 249c, averaging 227c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 200c and averaged 170c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 262c, averaging 213c, and heifers over 320kg topped at 266c, averaging 220c.
A pen of 15 steers a/c Peter and Cheryl Bradshaw made 336c and weighed 234kg, returning $786/hd.
Mickeys topped at 240c, sold on a/c LHRPHC, Lawnhill, to weigh at 394kg to return $945/hd.
A good pen of 19 heifers a/c GP and LJ Cameron made 262c, weighing 313kg and returning $819/hd.
Seven cows and calves sold on a/c Traxford Pty Ltd returned $1275/unit.
