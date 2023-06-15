North Queensland Register
Bullocks make 252c/$1430 at Charters Towers

June 15 2023 - 11:00am
Few restockers active at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1449 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 415 prime cattle and 1034 store cattle.

