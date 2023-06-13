North Queensland Register

Horticultural award winners hail from North Queensland

June 14 2023 - 7:00am
SA Primary Industries, Regional Development and Forest Industries Minister Clare Scriven, the Pirrone brothers and Syngenta Australia New Zealand managing director Paul Luxton. Photo by Andrew Beveridge

The Pirrone Brothers from North Queensland have taken out the top prize at the 2023 Horticulture Awards for Excellence at the Hort Connections Gala Dinner in Adelaide on Wednesday.

