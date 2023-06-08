The closure of a Cape York biosecurity centre will leave Australia exposed to potentially "catastrophic" risk of disease, rural industry peak body AgForce has warned.
This comes after the state government announced it would be closing the Cape York Biosecurity Centre (CYBC), north of Coen, on June 30.
Earlier this year, Agriculutre Minister Mark Furner announced the facility's future use in the far north was under review.
The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries released a statement on June 8, confirming the facility would be closed, under the government's new comprehensive biosecurity overhaul.
Under the reforms, including implementation and expansion of the Far Northern Biosecurity Initiative, the government is investing $3.7 million over five years into ensuring the Torres Strait and Cape York Peninsula are prepared for biosecurity threats.
The next phase of the initiative has commenced, aligned with the Queensland Government's $22 million investment in biosecurity preparedness that added 10 new biosecurity officers across the state.
Queensland chief biosecurity officer, Rachel Chay, said the reforms will ensure more biosecurity surveillance across the Cape.
"With the limited number of vehicles stopping at CYBC, there are more contemporary and effective ways of delivering biosecurity services," Dr Chay said.
"In 2021 only 40 per cent of almost 30,000 southbound vehicles were inspected at the Coen facility.
"An estimated 90,000 people visit the Northern Peninsula Area each year, mostly from May to November."
DAF announced there will be a broader biosecurity staff presence across Cape York and the Torres Strait, including new team members in Bamaga and Thursday Island over the last 12 months.
Queensland rural and farming peak body, AgForce is calling on the government to urgently reconsider its decision, amid fears it could leave the country defenceless to attack from disease and pests, including an incursion of foot and mouth disease or lumpy skin disease.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said removing the physical checkpoint between Papua New Guinea and Far North Queensland was a dangerous move.
"It is simply madness to close this facility," he said.
"At this point in time, with FMD and LSD biosecurity incidents in Indonesia, African Swine Fever in Papua New Guinea, plus vectors that could come down the Cape from Papua New Guinea, it makes absolutely zero sense.
"Without a solid movement control checkpoint in Cape York, an emergency animal disease outbreak on one of the Torres Strait Islands could have a catastrophic impact on red meat exports from Australia."
Mr Guerin added the closure could leave DAF without infrastructure north of Mareeba to mount an emergency disease or pest response.
"Ultimately, without a solid line of defence up north, the country has lost the ability to prevent a pest or disease from spreading," he said.
In previous years, the Cape York Biosecurity Centre was involved in the successful eradication of the papaya fruit fly from north Queensland, and has increased biosecurity awareness amongst travellers on the sole road to the Cape.
"There are repeated reports of northbound visitors stopping to get biosecurity information from a DAF officer and the pleasing response of people doing the right thing by surrendering produce to the biosecurity bins on their return journey," Mr Guerin said.
"Those benefits are hard to measure, but they are real, and they will disappear when the Cape York Biosecurity Centre closes and infrastructure is dismantled."
Dr Chay said successful biosecurity systems relied on constant re-evaluation of how the government best protect Queensland from emerging biosecurity risks.
"That means building and expanding partnerships with industry, with local governments and with community organisations," Dr Chay said.
"Our significant investment in biosecurity programs in Far North Queensland shows we are serious about protecting our agricultural industries.
"No Australian state faces more biosecurity threats than Queensland, and we know that Far North Queensland's geographical position puts it at the front line.
"These modernised biosecurity approaches mean Far North Queensland is well prepared to identify and deal with threats."
Dr Chay said Biosecurity Queensland was investing heavily to protect the agricultural industries vital to jobs and the economy of the Far North.
"Over the next five years, $3.7 million will be invested into the Far Northern Biosecurity Initiative (FNBI) which will have a strong emphasis on stakeholder empowerment, education, and partnership," she said.
"The FNBI is changing the way biosecurity services are delivered in the region, allowing more efficient and effective management options than the inspection focused model employed at the CYBC."
Queensland Country Life did contact DAF asking for clarification around it's "modernised biosecurity approaches", but a response was not received in time for publication.
The CYBC was established over 20 years ago following detection of spiralling whitefly in Cape York.
In November 2018, Agriculture Minister Mark Furner announced $1.7M towards the Far Northern Biosecurity initiative, including more operating hours for the Cape York Biosecurity Centre at Coen.
"Four years later, the same Minister is closing and dismantling the CYBC," Mr Guerin said.
"Since November 2018, exotic emergency animal disease threats have increased.
"AgForce awaits the details of DAF's "more contemporary way for delivering biosecurity services" than an inspection checkpoint at CYBC, ground staff and the previous northwatch program."
The land in which the Cape York Biosecurity Centre is also subject to an ongoing Native Title claim, sparking rumours the government will hand the keys to the Southern Kaantju Traditional Owners.
"Unconfirmed reports suggest that the facility is on indigenous land and this is partly the reason why it needs to close, but surely an agreement could be worked out with the local community to retain this essential service and protect Queensland's biosecurity?," Mr Guerin said.
Biosecurity Queensland said it had been working with Traditional Owners to work through the claim process.
"Biosecurity is respectful of the Native Title claim on the site of the existing Coen facility and looks forward to this being finalised for a fair outcome," the Biosecurity Queensland statement read.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.