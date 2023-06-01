Lightweight weaners dominate Charters Towers yarding

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2306 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 778 prime cattle and 1528 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 61 bullocks, 58 heifers, 563 cows and 96 bulls. The store section consisted of 602 steers, 486 mickeys and 440 heifers.
Cattle comprised a mixed quality offering of bullocks, small lines of medium weight heifers, some well finished heavyweight cows and small to medium framed cows made up the majority of the yarding.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Richmond, Croydon, Georgetown, Einasleigh, Guthalungra as well as the local area.
Bullocks were quoted 10c easier, heifers were 10c easier, cows were firm, and bulls were 10c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 258c and averaged 237c, and those over 500kg topped at 250c to average 232c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 248c and averaged 224c. Cows under 400kg made 180c and averaged 152c, while cows over 400kg reached 196c, averaging 185c. Bulls 450-600kg made 270c and averaged 251c, while bulls over 600kg reached 270c to average 255c.
Bullocks topped at 250c for a single bullock sold on a/c Kirkton Cattle Co that weighed 660kg to return $1651/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c KF and DJ Matthews that sold for 244c and weighed 395kg to return $963/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by a/c Hacon Pastoral for 194c, weighing 605kg to return $1174/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c GP and LJ Cameron topped at 260c and weighed 797kg, to return $2072/hd.
Store cattle were made up mostly of large lines of lightweight weaners from the north with the usual small local consignments making up the yarding.
Steers under 200kg reached 350c to average 329c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 352c, averaging 325c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 284c and averaged 267c and steers over 400kg sold to 260c to average 256c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 318c, averaging 270c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 245c and averaged 215c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 240c, averaging 216c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 250c to average 237c.
A pen of six feeder steers a/c SG and RI Richards made 260c and weighed 477kg, returning an average of 1239/hd.
A line of 60 No.3 Charbray steers a/c Tangora and Radford Pastoral, Coralie, made 352c to weigh 214kg and return $753/hd.
A line of 326 Brahman mickeys a/c Cattle JV made 279c to weigh an average of 169kg and return $473/hd.
A good pen of 27 heifers on a/c Hacon Pastoral made 248c, weighed 356kg returning $883/hd.
