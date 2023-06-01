North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Charbray weaner steers make 352c/$753 at Charters Towers

June 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lightweight weaners dominate Charters Towers yarding
Lightweight weaners dominate Charters Towers yarding

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2306 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 778 prime cattle and 1528 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.