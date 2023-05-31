Quality Droughtmaster cross steers in demand at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 800 cattle on Wednesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 29 bullocks, 12 butcher steers, 23 bulls and 34 cows. Store cattle consisted of 155 steers, 286 heifers, 113 cows and 148 mickeys.
There was a limited number of prime cattle. Bulls showed stronger this week as a few pens of bulls returned back to the paddock. The rest of the market remained consistent with last week's prices.
The yarding was drawn from Normanton, Eureka Creek, Ravenshoe and local Tableland areas.
Prime quotes: Cows were 5c dearer, bulls were 30c dearer and bullocks were unchanged on last week's rates.
A Brangus steer sold on a/c A Crowther for 276.2c, weighing 555kg to return $1532.91/hd.
A pen of two steers sold on a/c D Johnston for 222.2c, weighing 733kg to return $1627.62/hd.
Store cattle consisted of a large run of Brahman cross heifers with some quality pens of Droughtmaster cross steers in the 300-350kg range, receiving good support from local stockers. Mickey prices appeared to be stronger due to quality Brahman cross breeds on offer.
A pen of three steers sold on a/c R Leelong for 356.2c, weighing 317kg to return $1127.97/hd.
A pen of three mickeys sold on a/c R Molloy for 292.2c, weighing 267kg to return $779.20/hd.
