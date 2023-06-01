North Queensland Register
$5000 in prizemoney for Richmond Races Fashions on the Field

By Linda Mantova
June 1 2023 - 4:00pm
A great day of entertainment both on and off the track is assured at the 38th annual Richmond Field Days and Races at the Richmond Racecourse on Saturday, June 10. Picture by Trish Hudspith Photographics
Fashionistas will flock to the Richmond Racecourse on Saturday, June 10, where $5000 in prizemoney is up for grabs in the Fashions on the Field at the Richmond Field Days and Races.

