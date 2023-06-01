Fashionistas will flock to the Richmond Racecourse on Saturday, June 10, where $5000 in prizemoney is up for grabs in the Fashions on the Field at the Richmond Field Days and Races.
Richmond Field Days and Races co-ordinator, Libby Chylewski, said the theme for the 2023 Fashions on the Field was Warm Metallics.
She shared some tips for those vying for the huge prizemoney.
"Winter trends generally include deep bold blues, oranges and red, earthy neutral with pastels including greys, and greens of olive and emerald hues," Mrs Chylewski said.
"However, at the 2023 Field Days and Races the judges will be looking for strong elements of bronzes, coppers and rose golds," she said.
Prizes will be on offer in various categories including Classic Lady, Contemporary Ladies, Gentleman of the Day, Best Dressed Couple and Best Hat/Millinery.
We have been lucky enough to score an extra race this year, as we previously have only had five races on the program for our annual Field Days race meeting- Richmond Field Days and Races co-ordinator, Libby Chylewski
There will also be prizes awarded to the best dressed Teen and Tween Trendsetter, and Little Miss and Little Master.
Entrants must register at the Fashions on the Field tent on the day prior to the first race at 1.30pm.
Mrs Chylewski said this year Richmond would play host to an exciting six race program on Saturday, June 10.
"We have been lucky enough to score an extra race this year, as we previously have only had five races on the program for our annual Field Days race meeting," she said.
Another social event which is sure to sell out, is the Stockplace Cocktail Party on Friday night, June 9, at the Richmond Shire Hall.
The Cocktail Party is also an annual event, which allows the visitors and locals alike to let down their hair and celebrate.
Mrs Chylewski said free camping was available at the grounds, and encouraged everyone to come along and experience north west Queensland hospitality at its best.
For more information on the Field Days and Races, please contact Mrs Chylewski on 0438 189 238 or email enquiries@richmondfielddays.com.au
Ag Features and Special Publications
