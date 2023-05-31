North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Richmond Field Days and Races set for June 9 and 10

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
May 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 38th Annual Richmond Field Days and Races being held on June 9 and 10 has attracted more than 90 exhibitors to the Richmond Racecourse for one of the highlights on the region's calendar. Picture by Trish Hudspith Photographics
The 38th Annual Richmond Field Days and Races being held on June 9 and 10 has attracted more than 90 exhibitors to the Richmond Racecourse for one of the highlights on the region's calendar. Picture by Trish Hudspith Photographics

The annual Richmond Field Days and Races are one of the biggest events on the calendar for locals and visitors alike, with two days of events for the whole family being held on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at the Richmond Racecourse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.