The Nebo cattle market saw improved prices when agents yarded 615 head at the Braeside Saleyards last Friday.
The majority of the offering was steers, 585 in total, along with five heifers, 10 cows and 15 cows and calves.
Steers in the 400 to 500kg weight range sold to 318c/kg, while steers in the 320 to 400kg made the same money and those up to 250kg sold for 390c/kg. Heifers made to 286c/kg and cow and calf units sold for $560/unit.
The Gillham family, Suttor Creek Pastoral, Glendon consigned 528 head which represented the bulk of the yarding.
Their number one Charbray steers sold for 318c/kg with a weight of 513kg to return $1635/head.
They also sold number one Brangus steers for 308c/kg weighing 499kg to return $1540/head.
In the Brahman run, they sold number one Brahman steers for 289c/kg, weighing 474kg to return $1415/head, while their number two Brahman steers for 318c/kg weighing 398kg to return $1269/head.
Family spokesperson Sean Gillham said their cattle had always sold well at Nebo in the past.
He said they were very happy with the results in light of the present market outlook.
"We had the numbers for the sale, and the season was also a factor in our decision to off-load such a number," Mr Gillham said.
Also offloading on the day was Peter and Robert Brieffies, Blue Mountain, who sold number three Charbray weaner steers for 390c/kg, to average 233kg and return $910/head.
The major buyer was Thorne Cattle Company, Wandoan.
Brian Dawson Auctions representative John Boon said the Nebo country was starting to dry off considerably, and other producers would be looking to sell in the near future.
He said in central Queensland a few producers had experienced their first frost for the year.
"Attention will now be on the Kubota weaner and feeder sales held over two days on June 5, and July 3, with 6000 head booked at the CQLX," Mr Boon said.
"These two sales will certainly feature some of the best bred cattle in central Queensland." The next Nebo sale is set for June 23.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
