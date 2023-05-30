North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Steers to 318c/kg at Nebo sale

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, Rockhampton with vendors Peter and Robert Brieffies, Blue Mountain, at the Nebo store sale. Picture: Supplied
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, Rockhampton with vendors Peter and Robert Brieffies, Blue Mountain, at the Nebo store sale. Picture: Supplied

The Nebo cattle market saw improved prices when agents yarded 615 head at the Braeside Saleyards last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.