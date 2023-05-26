Flinders mayor concerned about fire threat

Flinders Shire mayor has expressed concerns of an early fire season following three fires in the last month.
Mayor Jane McNamara said a reasonable wet season had allowed good grass to grow in the region, and recent fires had displayed how quickly it had dried off.
"Some landholders were lucky enough to get good rain and grass but now there is the threat of a big fire season due to the grass drying off so quickly," Cr McNamara said.
"We have already seen a house fire in town, a truck fire between Hughenden and Prairie, and fires along the rail corridor," Cr McNamara said.
"The truck unhitched from its trailers after the prime mover caught alight, the fire then spread to neighbouring grass. Also a cattle train did a bearing on one of the trailers and sparked a number of grass fires along the rail corridor.
"It is too late to do any controlled burning. There is a lot of grass and once storm season starts there is going to be a lot of fires, it's going to be a long year."
Northern Region Rural Fire Service Regional Manager Tony Hazell said Flinders Shire Council, Rural Fire Brigade and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services met last month to review the Fire Management Plan, acknowledging there was a "good body of feed" in the area with grass already curing.
"According to The Long Paddock, the total standing dry matter is just over 2000 kilograms per hectare, which is slightly above average for the long term," Mr Hazell said.
"We have met locally with the brigade and have supplied a fair amount of equipment into those western shires making sure they are prepared well-ahead of the fire season.
"We also know is that the fuels are curing and these recent cold periods with perhaps some areas frosting, will be contributing to the curing of those grasses."
Mr Hazell said graziers need to start preparing ahead of fire season.
"Graziers are very good at managing the amount of grass they have, if that be by bringing more stock on country to make sure they are controlling how much fuel is around," he said.
"The challenge is always in the timbered country where is it not as good for grazing as the Flinders and Downs country.
"We are really needing all the landholders to make sure they have their fire-breaks well maintained and fire equipment checked and in working order."
Cr McNamara also suggested graziers contact their local Rural Fire Brigade to access slip-on units.
"Landholders are eligible for these units and this includes a tank, motor and hoses," she said.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
