North Queensland Register
Home/News

Banana industry honours outstanding contributors

By Newsroom
May 26 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former banana grower Paul Johnston was recognised at the industry's Awards of Honour, being presented by Australian Banana Growers' Council chair Leon Collins. Picture supplied
Former banana grower Paul Johnston was recognised at the industry's Awards of Honour, being presented by Australian Banana Growers' Council chair Leon Collins. Picture supplied

Outstanding contributions to Australia's banana industry were recognised at the Australian Banana Industry Congress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.