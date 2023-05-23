North Queensland Register
Atherton Tablelands sugarcane crush officially underway

By Newsroom
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 10:30am
Queenslands 2023 sugarcane crush is officially underway, with harvesters roaring into life around the Atherton Tablelands district. Picture supplied by Canegrowers
The 2023 sugarcane crush is officially underway, with harvesters roaring into life across the Atherton Tablelands this week as growers, harvesting crews and mill workers start the race to get Queensland's 30 million tonnes of cane cut and crushed by the end of November.

