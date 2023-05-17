Reduced yarding at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 749 prime cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 34 bullocks, 115 heifers, 562 cows and 38 bulls.
Cattle comprised a reduced yarding with some good runs of well finished heavy cows and a mixed yarding of prime heifers, with the remainder on the yarding consisting of limited numbers of slaughter bullocks and bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Mt Garnet, Clermont, Ingham, Forsayth, Croydon, Georgetown, Einasleigh as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5c easier, heifers were 5c easier, cows were 10 - 15c easier, and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 264c and averaged 255c, and those over 500kg topped at 268c to average 250c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 248c and averaged 224c. Cows under 400kg made 178c and averaged 154c, while cows over 400kg reached 214c, averaging 195c. Bulls under 450kg made 270c and averaged 248c, while bulls over 450kg reached 279c to average 260c.
Bullocks topped at 268c sold on a/c Condon Grazing, Conjuboy, Mt Garnet, that weighed 501kg to return $1343/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Mt Douglas P/C, Clermont, that sold for 246c and weighed 514kg to return $1264/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold on a/c Gilgunyah Grazing, Hughenden, for 214c, weighing 612kg to return $1311/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c Mt Douglas P/C, Clermont, topped at 279c and weighed 800kg, to return $2233/hd.
