North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Bullocks top at 268c at Charters Towers prime sale

May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reduced yarding at Charters Towers
Reduced yarding at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 749 prime cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 34 bullocks, 115 heifers, 562 cows and 38 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.