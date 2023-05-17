Reduced yarding at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 264c and averaged 255c, and those over 500kg topped at 268c to average 250c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 248c and averaged 224c. Cows under 400kg made 178c and averaged 154c, while cows over 400kg reached 214c, averaging 195c. Bulls under 450kg made 270c and averaged 248c, while bulls over 450kg reached 279c to average 260c.

