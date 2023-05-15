Prime cattle dominate at Nebo

Nebo combined agents yarded 200 head on Friday, comprising 105 steers, 15 heifers, 60 cows and 20 bulls and mickeys.
The majority of the yarding were prime cattle. The market eased overall, which is following the trend of other selling centres across Queensland last week.
Bullrush Pastoral Pty Ltd, Nebo, sold No.1 Brangus steers for 266c/kg weighing 698kg to return $1860/hd.
The Turner family sold Braford cows to top at 210.2c weighing 570kg to return $1199/hd. They also sold Braford steers for 302.2c weighing 331kg to return $1002/hd.
G Wilson & Co sold Brahman cows for 210.2c weighing 585kg to return $1229. They also sold Braford mickeys for 308.2c weighing 200kg to return $618/hd.
Braeside 1 sold Charbray heifers for 262.2c weighing 229kg to return $600/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.