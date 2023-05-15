North Queensland Register
Braford steers 331kg make 302c/$1002 at Nebo

May 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Prime cattle dominate at Nebo
Prime cattle dominate at Nebo

Nebo combined agents yarded 200 head on Friday, comprising 105 steers, 15 heifers, 60 cows and 20 bulls and mickeys.

