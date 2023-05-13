Leucaena improves productivity on Mt Garnet cattle property

Leucaena has been a game changer for cattle producers Brett and Theresa Blennerhassett, Goshen Station, Mt Garnet, with productivity gains the clear winner.
The couple has just wrapped up a three-year producer trial run as part of the MLA Producer Innovation Fast-Track program, 'Redlands for Regions' with The Leucaena Network.
Leucaena was first planted on the 19,424 hectare property by Mr Blennerhassett's father, Ross Blennerhassett. The former Tully banana grower and grazier purchased the property in 1997 and undertook a major development program to clear land for cattle grazing.
"Dad first took interest in leucaena when he saw it at Meadowbank Station," Mr Blennerhassett said.
"We planted a fair bit of the Cunningham variety which didn't do very well because of the high psyllid pressure. We worked out quickly it wasn't beneficial."
When the new psyllid tolerant Redlands variety became available, the Blennerhassetts joined the producer trial, eager to evaluate the legume and provide data on liveweight gains and other production measurements that are vital for commercial operators.
Today, there are some 404 ha under leucaena, all planted in improved pastures.
Mr Blennerhassett presented results from his leucaena liveweight gain trials at a field day held earlier this week on Goshen Station.
The first cohort of cattle weighed an average 133kg when they entered the trial, and added 0.38 grams a day over 372 days.
The second cohort of cattle weighed 170kg at the start of the trial, and added 0.53 grams a day over 406 days.
The Blennerhassetts run around 3500 head of mixed breeders and feeder cattle.
They turn off feeder cattle at around 340kg and send them to Tully-based meat wholesaler, Bingal Bay Beef, owned by Mr Blennerhassett's brother, Grant, where they are finished off.
Mr Blennerhassett said stocking rates have increased, with the property running one beast to 1.5 acres under leucaena pastures, an improvement on the traditional one beast to five acres on improved pasture.
"The cattle coming off leucaena are doing really well," Mr Blennerhassett said.
"When we use to process the cattle before, there'd be two and four tooth animals, with the odd six tooth.
"Now, the cattle coming off leucaena are milk and two tooth animals with the odd four tooth."
Mr Blennerhassett said productivity was a clear winner.
"Leucaena has been very successful for us," he said.
"Our improved land which has been able to be cleared is making it as productive as possible.
"We believe Redlands is the pathway to turning off our steers and heifers six to 12 months earlier.
"It's all about weight-for-age in northern beef.
"You want to own these cattle for the least amount of time but it's also about getting yourself into a situation where you have some resilience when the harder times come."
The adoption of leucaena on Goshen Station has not been without challenges and learnings - like the 100mm of rain which fell on a newly planted paddock in February 2018.
"The establishment is pretty simple - plant just before the wet and keep it clean," Mr Blennerhassett said.
"Once it's established the ongoing maintenance is weeds which I control through slashing. You can use chemicals at planting to stop other seedlings growing but it doesn't stop legume seeds growing.
"I invested heavily in fertiliser. It's a big cost but you can see the benefits."
While the cattle on the leucaena pastures are provided with feed supplements, Mr Blennerhassett has found they eat very minimal amounts.
"I think it's a combination of good protein with the leucaena and the grasses are a better quality," he said.
Mr Blennerhassett said growing leucaena took effort and establishment costs were significant, however, leucaena's ability to boost productivity was clear.
"You have to be a bit of a farmer," he said. "But it's rewarding."
