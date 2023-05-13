North Queensland Register
Leucaena improves productivity on Mt Garnet cattle property

By Lea Coghlan
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Mt Garnet grazier Brett Blennerhassett plans to expand his leucaena pastures following a three-year producer trial on his property, Goshen Station. Picture by Lea Coghlan
Leucaena has been a game changer for cattle producers Brett and Theresa Blennerhassett, Goshen Station, Mt Garnet, with productivity gains the clear winner.

