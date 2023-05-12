The Leucaena Network hosted a field day at Goshen Station, Mt Garnet, earlier this week.
Goshen was one of three sites across northern Australia that participated in the MLA Producer Innovation Fast-Trace program 'Redlands for Regions', with the network.
Station owner Brett Blennerhassett presented the results of his liveweight gain trials to fellow graziers, extension officers and industry stakeholders, and provide a tour of the leucaena pastures.
