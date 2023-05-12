North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Charters Towers prime and store cattle prices ease but agents assure sale still maintains a competitive edge against southern markets

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 12 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced store Heifers for the second week running were Condon family's 151 Conjuboy Mount Garnet No.3 heifers, which sold to a top of 346.2c, and pictured with Matthew and Jim Geaney of Ray White Geaney and Kirkwood. Picture supplied
Top priced store Heifers for the second week running were Condon family's 151 Conjuboy Mount Garnet No.3 heifers, which sold to a top of 346.2c, and pictured with Matthew and Jim Geaney of Ray White Geaney and Kirkwood. Picture supplied

A large Brahman heifer line piqued the interest of buyers at the Charters Towers prime and store sale on Wednesday, where the quality offering sold to a top of 346.2c/kg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.