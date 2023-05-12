A large Brahman heifer line piqued the interest of buyers at the Charters Towers prime and store sale on Wednesday, where the quality offering sold to a top of 346.2c/kg.
The 151-head run weighed 212.9kg, to average 331.9c/kg and totalled $706.55 per head for vendor, Condon Grazing Pty Ltd and LJ Condon of Conjuboy, Mt Garnet.
Ray White Geaney and Kirkwood principal livestock agent, Liam Kirkwood, described the Mt Garnet line as "exceptional" quality and said presale marketing of the offering attracted interest from producers from across the state.
"Conjuboy has topped the Towers market in the last two weeks and those heifers are probably $1 a kilo above your normal commercial heifers and probably $1 a kilo above anything down south," Mr Kirkwood said.
"This is sale is their annual turnoff and they run a big operation in the far north and no doubt they keep a lot of heifers for replacement heifers.
"Whilst they like to keep good heifers, they also like to sell them so people get a taste of the genetics that's on offer.
"It just goes to show that good cattle, with good breeding and a good reputation in the area, are still selling well and vendors are being rewarded for the quality."
In total, combined agents penned 3291 head of good quality cattle from Winton, Hughenden, Mt Isa, Malanda, Normanton, Georgetown, Einasleigh, as well as local and coastal areas.
The buying panel included the usual line up of feedlot operators and processors, with a few restockers joining the fold to bid across younger cattle.
Mr Kirkwood said whilst most categories experienced an ease in the market, Charters Towers still maintained a competitive edge on southern selling centres.
"It was a tough market on Wednesday, but whilst it was easing market, there was a competitive edge," he said.
"Good quality cattle sold well but it's just those secondary cattle that are experiencing big falls in price.
"There is definitely an oversupply in the market and that's probably attributed to cold weather in the south and that's putting pressure on the meatworks and feedlot supply chains.
"Every time you get a bit of cool weather come in and the season changes, people panic and sell cattle before the feed starts to lose its substance and cattle go backwards."
In the prime section, bullocks were quoted 25c/kg easier, heifers were 22c/kg easier, cows were 22c/kg easier.
Store cattle were made up of smaller lines of quality cattle, with isolated drafts of sought-after lines holding firm on previous weeks rates, however generally prices declined across the board - with certain categories falling 20 - 50 c/kg in places.
Mr Kirkwood said in the next three weeks, they'll start to see a fair few cattle hit the market.
"Hopefully it plateaus out and finds a sustainable level for everybody," he said.
"Meat works operators have got a limit and they bid for that limit and that's it.
"I think the market for fat cattle will continue to ease over the next couple of months."
Looking ahead, Mr Kirkwood said there is much anticipation for their May 19 special store sale at Charters Towers, where combined agents have over 4800 store cattle booked.
"There's going to be some terrific lines of cattle to be sold, that only come up once a year," he said.
"I think the store market will remain pretty positive and there's a lot of people that are telling fat cattle at the moment.
"It just goes to show that the producers have got the confidence in the physical market at the moment.
"Conditions are still really good in the north Queensland and the grass has really hardened up in that cold weather and some of the weights that people are turning cattle off at this year are record weights so we're still in a really good position.
"If this market can firm up it would put everyone's mind at ease because we've got great seasonal conditions, the cattle are the best they've ever been, but unfortunately prices aren't the best."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
