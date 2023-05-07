The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital, after he was thrown from his horse while mustering.
The rescue aircraft was called to a property north of Julia Creek, around 11.40 on Sunday morning.
Once on scene, the Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic worked with road paramedics to treat the man for a leg injury.
The patient, aged in his 20s, was then flown to Mount Isa Hospital for further treatment.
He was transported in a stable condition.
