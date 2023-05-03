Australia has lost a great horseman in the passing of the late Ken May, who died in the Naracoorte Hospital in South Australia, on Wednesday morning, aged 69.
Mr May has suffered some pretty serious skin cancer issues, a heart attack, and then was hospitalised after suffering a severe stroke in August, 2019.
Respected horseman Ian Francis said Mr May certainly inspired and mentored many of Australia's top horse men and women who are successful today.
"He is a lifelong horsemen and one of the pioneers of the Australian Stockman's Challenge movement," he said.
For over 50 years, Mr May, a Monto born horseman, has risen to prominence as a jockey, trainer and instructor, before travelling the world teaching young riders the ropes.
He has been a professional horse instructor since 1972, and was the inaugural senior horse instructor for 12 years at Longreach Pastoral College, where he was instrumental in putting together the equine curriculum.
After he left Longreach Pastoral College, Mr May and his partner Anita Martin have run horsemanship, cattle work, and colt starting clinics around Australia.
"He has influenced a lot of riders and trainers in the horse industry, many who have gone on to make a great contribution in the rural sector,"Mr Francis said.
He was joined by John Arnold in 1987, who continued the equine course up until the Longreach Pastoral College closed its doors in 2019 after 54 years.
"Working alongside Ken was a dream come true," Mr Arnold said.
"Together we took the Longreach Pastoral College horse section from strength to strength."
Both horsemen have taught thousands of students horsemanship skills, and are credited for not only producing some of the best horse people in the country, but also helping to shape many of them into honorable citizens within the community.
Both Mr May and Mr Arnold were recognised at a testimonial dinner held in conjunction with the 2022 Dalby Australian Stockhorse sale.
The testimonial dinner was held in part to help raise funds for Mr May's ongoing medical costs after suffering his stroke.
About 130 people at the dinner and huge support was given to the auction.
Both horsemen have now been inducted into the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame and are now part of an interactive digital display in the Unsung Heroes of Australia component.
A post of Mr May's passing was posted to the Ken May Tribute Facebook page on Wednesday morning at 8am, and it has already attracted many comments from his former students.
He is survived by his partner Anita Martin, and children Lee and Rochelle.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
