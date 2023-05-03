North Queensland Register
Legendary performance horseman Ken May dies aged 69

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
May 3 2023 - 4:00pm
John Arnold with Ken May (centre) and Ian Francis at a special event held for the late Mr May in conjunction with the Dalby Australian Stock Horse Sale last December. Picture Helen Walker.
Australia has lost a great horseman in the passing of the late Ken May, who died in the Naracoorte Hospital in South Australia, on Wednesday morning, aged 69.

