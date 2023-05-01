In what is the largest yarding of cattle so far this year, the Charters Towers Combined Agents offered a total of 4685 cattle last Friday.
Store cattle numbers consisted of 3081 steers, 1592 heifers, 3 cows and 9x5 cows and calves.
The overall quality of the cattle penned was generally of high quality, with a big representation of genuine vendor bred weaners, showing the condition and weight to be expected after such a good wet season.
There was a fair selection of cattle in the 300- 400kg weight range offered.
Cattle sold to reasonable competition across the board - with the better end of the quality cattle selling to rates comparative with recent weeks. The mixed quality cattle sold to reduced competition and returning a more lack-lustre result.
The yarding was drawn from Croydon, Einasleigh, Mt Garnet, Mareeba, Tully, Greenvale, Ingham, Hughenden, Richmond, Mt Isa, Mt Coolon, Collinsville, as well as local and coastal areas.
A pen of 11 steers from DAFF made 332c/kg, and weighed 465kg returning an average of $1543/head.
Lascelles Past Co sold grey Brahman steers weighing 340kg for 392c/kg realising $1333/head.
A run of 94 weaner steers from KJ & MM Taylor made 450c/kg and weighed 202kg to return $909/head.
A line of 11 mickeys account of G & V Toomby made 394c/kg, weighing 187kg to return $736/ head.
A pen of 20 Crossbred heifers on from SJ & SC Reddie made 364c/kg, for 351kg to return $1277/head.
A line of 14 Grey Brahman heifers from Condon Grazing sold for 337c/kg to weigh 245kg and made $825/head.
NOTE: There will only be one prime and store sale this week on Wednesday, May 3.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.