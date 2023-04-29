North Queensland Register
North West MPX 2023 to focus on issues critical to minerals province

JC
By Jeremy Cook
April 30 2023 - 7:00am
The second instalment of North West MPX will build off its inaugural success in 2022 as the mining conference gets set for another year this May. Picture Samantha Campbell.
The second instalment of a major three-day mining expo is set to take over Mount Isa again in 2023 with an expanded program and a focus on navigating issues critical to the north west minerals province.

JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

