Motorists travelling through Sarina are being asked to drive with caution as multiple Fire and Rescue Service crews battle a blaze at commercial premises on Central Street.
Believed to be the A and M Parts And Auto Repair shop, emergency crews were called to the premises at 12.34pm.
A QFES spokesperson said 11 crews were on the scene, working to bring the fire under control.
It was thought to be threatening the former RSL building nearby, which closed permanently in 2020.
Smoke is affecting the area on the northern side of Sarina.
QFES said nearby residents should close their windows and doors, and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.
Motorists in the area should drive with caution and to conditions.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.