Cows dominate at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2013 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 592 prime cattle and 1466 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 56 bullocks, 19 heifers, 479 cows and 38 bulls. The store cattle consisted of 856 steers, 565 heifers and 45 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a yarding dominated by cows and good quality lines of fresh prime cattle with a limited number of bullocks, heifers and bulls.
The buying panel increased with a return of regular processors/lotfeeders along with two live exporters.
The yarding was drawn from Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden, Georgetown, Einasleigh, Ingham, Bowen as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted firm, heifers were unchanged, cows were 10c dearer, and bulls were 10c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 334c and averaged 281c, and those over 500kg topped at 316c to average 288c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 286c and averaged 275c. Cows under 400kg made 250c and averaged 190c, while cows over 400kg reached 280c, averaging 263c. Bulls under 450kg made 330c and averaged 296c, while bulls over 450kg reached 304c to average 290c.
Bullocks topped at 316c sold on a/c Burdekin River that weighed 660kg to return $2086/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Rachel Dahl that sold for 284c, weighing 520kg to return $1477/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by AJ and MA Spurdle for 280c, weighing 583kg to return $1631/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c W Carr topped at 302c and weighed 800kg, to return $2417/hd.
Store cattle consisted of good quality medium to light weight steers and heifers which sold to a dearer trend across the board.
Steers under 200kg reached 472c to average 453c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 472c, averaging 385c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 356c and averaged 332c and steers over 400kg sold to 318c to average 297c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 442c, averaging 360c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 342c and averaged 299c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 350c, averaging 308c, and heifers over 320 made 320c to average 304c.
A pen of 18 steers a/c I Alexander and K Lyon made 472c and weighed 216kg, returning an average of $1020/hd.
A pen of seven heifers on a/c DJ and KA Sheahan made 350c weighed 294kg returning $1029/hd. Cows and calves ranged from $800 to $1625/unit.
