Cows dominate at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 334c and averaged 281c, and those over 500kg topped at 316c to average 288c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 286c and averaged 275c. Cows under 400kg made 250c and averaged 190c, while cows over 400kg reached 280c, averaging 263c. Bulls under 450kg made 330c and averaged 296c, while bulls over 450kg reached 304c to average 290c.