Cows top at 280c to return $1631/hd at Charters Towers

April 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Cows dominate at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2013 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 592 prime cattle and 1466 store cattle.

