North Queensland Register
Home/News

Six thousand square km of floodwater travelling south past Bedourie

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
April 19 2023 - 7:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birdlife habitats at Lakes Machattie, Koolivoo and Mipia full to the brim south of Bedourie. Picture: Robbie Dare
Birdlife habitats at Lakes Machattie, Koolivoo and Mipia full to the brim south of Bedourie. Picture: Robbie Dare

Bedourie residents are looking forward to having icecream back on their dessert menu as they anticipated the arrival of a road train for the first time in weeks, on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.