The Department of Environment has denied claims its planned burn within the White Mountains National Park was "out-of-control" and argued it was completely contained within the boundaries of the park.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service conducted a planned burn within the national park, located 160km south west of Charters Towers, on April 6.
Katter's Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter was contacted by a concerned local who raised the alarm, advising that graziers from surrounding properties had been left to fight the fires themselves.
"It was brought to my attention that the controlled burn of WMNP had become out of control and was now affecting the surrounding properties," Mr Katter said.
"I have been advised that there were several property owners who were not advised that the burn was even taking place.
"They have told that from their point of view there is no issue with the burn itself, however normally the burns happen later in the year, and they as surrounding property owners are given notice.
"These fires burning out of control have already cost them several days' work and hundreds of thousands of dollars in resources and assets."
A spokesperson for the DES told North Queensland Register the fire remained under control and was currently expected to self-extinguish as planned.
High resolution satellite imagery used by the department did show an area of land adjacent to a private property had been impacted, but it was an unfenced reserve owned by the state government and not freehold pasture.
"The imagery shows the White Mountains National Park planned burn did not leave the Queensland Government's protected area estate, and did not enter private property," a DES spokesperson said.
QFES did not receive requests for assistance from nearby landholders during the planned burn.
"Rangers have worked with neighbours where necessary to secure boundaries and maintain the burn within the protected area," the spokesperson said.
"QPWS attempted to contact nearby landowners by email prior to burning, however limited internet connection and potentially incorrect contact details prevented emails reaching some of the intended targets.
"Property owners who could be reached were also contacted via telephone."
DES acknowledged not all nearby property owners knew of the burn, but it assured landholders the burn remained contained.
"(The burn) was successful with fuel loads in that area now reduced and the future wildlife risk for this coming fire season has been lessened," the spokesperson said.
"QFES advise that they did not receive requests for assistance from nearby landholders during the planned burn in WMNP.
"QPWS will work with landholders to update contact information, if required."
DES said this planned burn was one of hundreds conducted annually by QPWS to manage fuel loads at a known and manageable level.
Mr Katter has now called on the state government to lodge an enquiry into what he labelled as "their aggressive reach to obtain more land for under resourced national parks".
"If the government insists on buying up land, that is currently being well managed by graziers who know what they are doing and have been successfully managing the land for generations, then they need to provide more resources," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.