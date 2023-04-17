Competition was fierce at Cloncurry last week with fields of more than 370 riders in some of the Australian Campdraft Association's (ACA) National Finals events.
The Cloncurry Stockmans Challenge and Campdraft committee hosted the event which commenced last Wednesday with the first round of the Cloncurry Shire Council Novice Campdraft.
From a large field of 376 starters and under the watchful eye of judges Tony Kucks and Peter Dowling, ACA president Rohan Marks riding Turnermarks Linesman claimed the victory in the Novice by half a point from Adrian Lamb (Con Deck) which was run over two rounds and a final.
The Curley Cattle Transport Open campdraft came down to a decider that saw judges Bryan Symonds and Craig Kehl award Will Durkin riding Hazelwood Conspiracy on behalf of owners Evan and Kim Acton to victory, after running off with Kurt Hanrahan and Peptoxena. Hazelwood Conspiracy was a 12-year-old mare by Hazelwood Conman and was purchased by the Acton's from the Nutrien Classic Sale.
The MMG Juvenile Campdraft came down to a run off which saw Muttaburra competitor, Madison Hall riding Bushranger secure the win ahead of Rory Odonohoe (Flash N Tell). It was a sentimental victory for Madison in her last year of competition in the juvenile ranks.
Kerry Turner combined with Willdo Hingis to win the EMH Evolution Mining Ladies Campdraft with a total of 177 points after the final.
Ms Turner and Hingis became house hold names after winning the 2019 Warwick Gold Cup and has been the second lady in history to claim this title.
The Teles One Moore Restricted Open Campdraft was won by Clermont's Mac Shann riding Porters FD with a score of 180 points, three points clear of Kerry Turner and Country Life. Porters FD was a 15-year-old gelding by The Ranch Reo Bar, and out of Porters Sugar Ray.
There were two rounds of Rookie Horse competition with points on offer for both rounds. The first round saw two competitors, Steve Comiskey (One Knight Stand) and Ben Stanger (Con Maze) share the lead with 87.5 points and secure 27.5 points each towards their end of year points.
One Knight Stand was by Warrenbri Romeo and has been campaigned by Steve Comiskey. Con Maze has amassed a tremendous performance record, having won the 2022 Classic Campdraft ridden by Ben Hall and the 2022 Nutrien Masters campdraft ridden by owner Ben Stanger.
The second round of the competition saw the lead shared by Rohan Marks with Turnermarks Editor and Turnermarks Linesman with 88.5 points and both bred by Mr Marks and his partner Kerry Turner.
Turnermarks Linesman was a six-year-old stallion by Lawlors Mandana and out of the Warwick Gold Cup winner Willdo Hingis, whilst Turnermarks Editor was a six-year-old gelding by Terelea Complex and out of Hazelwood Country Life (Hazelwood Conman x Acres Destiny).
The eventual winner of the Rookie Horse Competition was won by Peter Black and Indiana's Destiny Dot Com who also claimed the ASHS Super Quest title. Sadly Mr Black's stallion was recently euthanized following a tragic incident at the Springsure Campdraft.
The Just Country Australia Top 30 Shoot Out was won by Ben Hall riding Tarmaro Jackson with 89.5 points just a half point clear of John Mulcahy, Kurt Hanrahan and Marcus Curr.
Cattle were kindly donated by Coolreagh Pastoral, Cubbaroo Brahmans and Paraway Pastoral Company and transported by Curley Cattle Transport.
In other news, at the recent Allora Campdraft, Kevin Ryan was awarded onto the ACA Honour Roll for his contribution to the sport of campdrafting and presented with a plaque.
ACA End of Year Titles:
Champion Open Rider - Ben Hall, Muttaburra
Champion Master Rider - John Mulcahy, Roma
Champion Novice Rider - Kurt Hanrahan, Nebo
Champion Maiden Rider - Marty Frame, Kaimkillenbun
Champion Associate Rider - Kate Southern, St George
Champion Lady Rider - Bryony Puddicombe, Nebo
Champion Juvenile Rider - Madison Hall, Muttaburra
Champion Open Horse - Tarmaroo Jackson owned by Ben & Jaye Hall
Champion Novice Horse - Turnermarks Sharapova owned by Rohan Marks
Champion Rookie Horse - Destiny owned by Peter Black
Sires Progeny Award - Hazelwood Conman owned by Terry and Christine Hall
