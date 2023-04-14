North Queensland Register
Ravenswood Gold Mine now the largest gold mine in Queensland

April 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Resources Minister Scott Stewart and Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Dr Siswo Pramono at the opening. Picture: Queensland government
Resources Minister Scott Stewart and Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Dr Siswo Pramono at the opening. Picture: Queensland government

North Queensland is now home to Queensland's largest gold mine.

