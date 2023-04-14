North Queensland Register
Home/News

One man rescued, one missing in Queensland fishing incident near Mackay

By Robyn Wuth
April 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A search is under way for a man missing after a boat overturned off the coast of Mackay. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)
A search is under way for a man missing after a boat overturned off the coast of Mackay. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)

One man has been rescued and another is missing after a boat overturned during a fishing trip in waters off Mackay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.