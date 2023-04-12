Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 183 cattle on Tuesday. The prime cattle consisted of 12 bullocks, nine bulls and 45 cows. Store cattle consisted of 30 steers, 36 heifers, 24 cows and 27 bulls. The yarding consisted of a good run of prime cattle with the majority being cows. The market for heavy cows remained firm with large and small processors in attendance. The yarding was drawn from Cooktown, Dimbulah, local Tableland and coastal areas.
A cow sold on a/c R and M Lloyd for 220.2c/kg, weighing 755kg to return $1662.51/hd. A pen of seven bulls sold on a/c R and R White for 234.2c/kg, weighing 640kg to return $1498.88/hd. R and R White also sold a pen of cows for 224.2c/kg, weighing 489kg to return $1096.71/d. A bull sold on a/c M Lloyd for 240c/kg, weighing 910kg to return $2184/hd.
There was a limited number of store cattle to quote on, which reflected a change in this week's market. A pen of three heifers sold on a/c Newland Farming for 246.2c/kg, weighing 293kg to return $722.19/hd. A pen of six heifers sold on a/c P and J Irwin for 210.2c/kg, weighing 292kg to return $613.08/hd. A pen of two steers sold on a/c A and J Wegrzyniak for 265.2c/kg, weighing 348kg to return $921.57/hd. A pen of five steers sold on a/c Newland Farming for 210.2c/kg, weighing 290kg to return $609.58/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.