There was a limited number of store cattle to quote on, which reflected a change in this week's market. A pen of three heifers sold on a/c Newland Farming for 246.2c/kg, weighing 293kg to return $722.19/hd. A pen of six heifers sold on a/c P and J Irwin for 210.2c/kg, weighing 292kg to return $613.08/hd. A pen of two steers sold on a/c A and J Wegrzyniak for 265.2c/kg, weighing 348kg to return $921.57/hd. A pen of five steers sold on a/c Newland Farming for 210.2c/kg, weighing 290kg to return $609.58/hd.