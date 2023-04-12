North Queensland Register
Cows 489kg sell for 224c, return $1096 at Mareeba

April 12 2023 - 10:00am
This pen of cows sold on a/c R and R White for 224.2c/kg, weighing 489kg to return $1096.71/head.
Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 183 cattle on Tuesday. The prime cattle consisted of 12 bullocks, nine bulls and 45 cows. Store cattle consisted of 30 steers, 36 heifers, 24 cows and 27 bulls. The yarding consisted of a good run of prime cattle with the majority being cows. The market for heavy cows remained firm with large and small processors in attendance. The yarding was drawn from Cooktown, Dimbulah, local Tableland and coastal areas.

