The population of Burke & Wills, 180 kilometres north of Cloncurry, swelled over the weekend as campdraft competitors flocked to the remote location, famous for its popular roadhouse, for the running of the 37th annual event.
The Burke & Wills committee shifted its campdraft date to offer a lead-up event to the Australian Campdraft Association's national finals to be held at Cloncurry from this Wednesday, April 12.
Campdraft secretary Jaiden Hill said the committee was thrilled with the success of the draft.
"The event attracted a lot of southern competitors, however a lot of northern competitors were unable to attend due to the aftermath of the recent flooding," she said.
Goondiwindi horse trainer Bill Carey not only celebrated his birthday at the Burke & Wills campdraft but claimed a double by taking out the Burke & Wills Roadhouse and Cloncurry Tyres Open, riding Gidget, with 268 points over the three rounds, and also the JBS Maiden A riding Chisums Witherspoon.
Both horses are owned by the Carey family.
Mr Carey was also awarded the Lindsay Whiteman all-round campdrafter whip.
Another renowned rider, Ben Hall took out a double, claiming the Cloncurry 4WD restricted open, riding Halls Cosmo and the Halls Brahmans Futurity Draft riding Marmello, which he and his family sponsored.
The top 10 first round open scores competed in the CM Pastoral Dash for Cash, which saw Capella drafter Steve Comiskey victorious, riding Broomsfield Stylish Diamond and claiming the $1000 prize money and trophy rug.
The Cloncurry Maiden B was won by Will Durkin riding Switch, who held a five point lead after the final round ahead of Steve Comiskey riding Lyra Park Smooth As Delta.
Aaron Willis from Warren, NSW was a popular winner taking out the Rural Pumping Solutions Maiden for Maiden, riding Hazelwood Corletta with 173 points and held a seven point lead ahead of Toni Lamb and Rosie.
Two prominent southern Queensland lady riders featured on the leader board of the novice campdrafts, when Kate Southern riding Pepto Rose won the Mitech Novice A draft after a run off with Matt Russell, and Shari Knudsen, riding Kilbeggan Nardia won the Bull Creek Santa Gertrudis and Lambs Stockhorses Novice B.
William Prentice featured in the Mount Isa Pets & Produce Juvenile, placing first and second, while siblings Lilly and Peter Comiskey claimed first and second in the Cloncurry Vet Services Junior.
The House of Cheri Top campdrafters Mini was won by Frankie Fry riding Bailey.
The NAPCo Ladies campdraft came down to a close finish with Jaye Radel victorious, holding a one point lead ahead of Jorja Luck and Emily Wallace.
Ms Hill acknowledged the support of local northern businesses that rallied behind their event and also the Australian Agricultural Company, Canobie Station, for its generous support of the cattle used for the duration of the event, carted by Curley Cattle Transport.
The cattle were mustered by Barkly Helicopters, who offered their services as part of a sponsorship deal.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the ACA national finals at Cloncurry, Glenmorgan Snake Gully, Rolleston, Tannymorrel and the Mt Perry Show campdraft.
